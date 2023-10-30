Ford to bring electric vehicle to Louisville Assembly Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New investments may be a vote of confidence in the future of Ford’s plants in Louisville.

Governor Beshear confirmed Sunday night that Ford will bring a new electric vehicle to its Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP).

The United Auto Workers (UAW) tells its members Ford will be investing a total of $8.1 billion in U.S. plants. That includes $1.2 billion dollars for LAP.

In addition to Ford Escapes and Lincoln Corsairs, there is an as-yet-unnamed electric vehicle planned for assembly there.

There will also be $750 million invested in the Kentucky Truck Plant, ensuring the continuation of Super Duty trucks, Expeditions and Navigators. Word of the investment comes on the heels of what the UAW describes as a historic contract from Ford.

“Now it’s an opportunity for our families to go home, see the information they got, process that, bring it back, vote on the contract yes or no how it affects their families,” UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn said. “They are in the driver’s seat.”

According to the UAW, wage increases under the proposed contract would raise starting salaries 68% and top wages would rise 33% through the four-year agreement.

”What we see is a contract that, I would say, is almost epic,” Dunn said. “As far as its proportions to anything that I’ve seen in my 29 years, it’s about the future, it’s about family.”

Voting on that contract for local Ford UAW members is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Dunn said the vote will be held at the Galt House.

