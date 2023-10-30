Ford to bring electric vehicle to Louisville Assembly Plant

Ford
Ford(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New investments may be a vote of confidence in the future of Ford’s plants in Louisville.

Governor Beshear confirmed Sunday night that Ford will bring a new electric vehicle to its Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP).

The United Auto Workers (UAW) tells its members Ford will be investing a total of $8.1 billion in U.S. plants. That includes $1.2 billion dollars for LAP.

In addition to Ford Escapes and Lincoln Corsairs, there is an as-yet-unnamed electric vehicle planned for assembly there.

There will also be $750 million invested in the Kentucky Truck Plant, ensuring the continuation of Super Duty trucks, Expeditions and Navigators. Word of the investment comes on the heels of what the UAW describes as a historic contract from Ford.

“Now it’s an opportunity for our families to go home, see the information they got, process that, bring it back, vote on the contract yes or no how it affects their families,” UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn said. “They are in the driver’s seat.”

According to the UAW, wage increases under the proposed contract would raise starting salaries 68% and top wages would rise 33% through the four-year agreement.

”What we see is a contract that, I would say, is almost epic,” Dunn said. “As far as its proportions to anything that I’ve seen in my 29 years, it’s about the future, it’s about family.”

Voting on that contract for local Ford UAW members is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Dunn said the vote will be held at the Galt House.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The subject was identified as Joseph Dearmond Jr. from Bowling Green Kentucky.
Glasgow Police catch suspected burglar fleeing the scene
Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Josie Music Award nominations...
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Josie Music Awards “Artist of the Year under 18″
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Gary R Rowe
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Madison County
Profitt is now set to appear for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 26, 2024.
Bowling Green man accused of murder, abuse of a corpse pleads not guilty