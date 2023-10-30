Freeze Warning in effect tonight

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FREEZE WARNING in effect for tonight through 9 AM Tuesday morning as low temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

In effect for tonight through 9 AM Tuesday morning
In effect for tonight through 9 AM Tuesday morning(David Wolter)

On Halloween, we discover more sunshine, but highs will only top out in the upper 40s during the afternoon. There look to be some areas of clouds around for trick-or-treating and possibly a very quick shower, but that is it. The bigger story is the chill in the air so make sure your little ones are dressed warmly enough for their candy adventure.

Low temperatures at or below freezing are likely through Thursday morning.
Low temperatures at or below freezing are likely through Thursday morning.(David Wolter)

Temperatures late Tuesday and Wednesday night will again drop down into the middle and upper 20s.

Here are a few things to keep in mind with the cold night ahead
Here are a few things to keep in mind with the cold night ahead(David Wolter)

The forecast is fairly dry as we look ahead through the end of the week and into the weekend. We may have to up rain chances over the weekend as some weather models are hinting on wet weather. There is too much disagreement in the models to have a whole lot of confidence right now. Temperatures do get warmer later in the week. Highs likely get back into the 60s over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Josie Music Award nominations...
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Josie Music Awards “Artist of the Year under 18″
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its boys and girls All-State...
KHSAA releases its All-State soccer teams for the 2023 season
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
Family honors UK student one year after her death

Latest News

Cold and rainy start to the work week!
Cold and rainy start to the work week!
Monday into Tuesday
Cold rain Monday, freezing temperatures likely Monday night
Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!
Sharp temperature decline come Monday
Highs will go from the 60s to the 40s!
Sharp temperature decline come Monday
Wet weather is likely over the next couple of days
Unsettled this weekend, colder next week