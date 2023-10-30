Freeze Warning in effect tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FREEZE WARNING in effect for tonight through 9 AM Tuesday morning as low temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

In effect for tonight through 9 AM Tuesday morning (David Wolter)

On Halloween, we discover more sunshine, but highs will only top out in the upper 40s during the afternoon. There look to be some areas of clouds around for trick-or-treating and possibly a very quick shower, but that is it. The bigger story is the chill in the air so make sure your little ones are dressed warmly enough for their candy adventure.

Low temperatures at or below freezing are likely through Thursday morning. (David Wolter)

Temperatures late Tuesday and Wednesday night will again drop down into the middle and upper 20s.

Here are a few things to keep in mind with the cold night ahead (David Wolter)

The forecast is fairly dry as we look ahead through the end of the week and into the weekend. We may have to up rain chances over the weekend as some weather models are hinting on wet weather. There is too much disagreement in the models to have a whole lot of confidence right now. Temperatures do get warmer later in the week. Highs likely get back into the 60s over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.