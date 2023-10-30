Izzy Van De Wiele earns first CUSA Volleyball Freshman of the Week honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s slate of weekly award winners Monday, as the No. 23 Tops remain undefeated in CUSA action with a two-match sweep over LA Tech this weekend. Middle hitter Izzy Van De Wiele earned her first career weekly award, Freshman of the Week, with a stellar performance in Ruston.

A breakout weekend for the 6′5″ middle hitter, she hit .458 through the Tops’ two sweeps over LA Tech. During Friday’s match, the freshman picked up her first double-digit kill outing, a new career-high 10 kills from the middle as she operated with a .571 hitting percentage and picked up two digs and two solo blocks at the net. Saturday, she entered in the rotation and hit a solid .300 with four kills and a block. Her .458 weekend hitting clip ranks third among CUSA hitters over the series weekend and first of all freshman.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.