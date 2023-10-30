Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police in Richmond are searching for an inmate, they say walked away from Bluegrass Career and Development Center shortly before 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Gary R. Rowe (44) from Ashland, KY is a white male, 6′0″ tall, weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a birthmark on his upper left arm and a tattoo of “ROWE” across his back.

Rowe is known to frequent Boyd County and surrounding areas.

He was serving a sentence for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2nd Degree, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Fleeing or Evading police 1st degree.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Rowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

The investigation is ongoing.

