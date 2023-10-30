Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Madison County

Gary R Rowe
Gary R Rowe(KSP)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police in Richmond are searching for an inmate, they say walked away from Bluegrass Career and Development Center shortly before 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Gary R. Rowe (44) from Ashland, KY is a white male, 6′0″ tall, weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a birthmark on his upper left arm and a tattoo of “ROWE” across his back.

Rowe is known to frequent Boyd County and surrounding areas.

He was serving a sentence for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2nd Degree, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Fleeing or Evading police 1st degree.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Rowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Josie Music Award nominations...
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Josie Music Awards “Artist of the Year under 18″
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its boys and girls All-State...
KHSAA releases its All-State soccer teams for the 2023 season
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
Family honors UK student one year after her death

Latest News

Mammoth Cave National Park seeking comments on obsolete seasonal housing.
Mammoth Cave National Park seeking public comments on Environmental Assessment to replace seasonal housing
The subject was identified as Joseph Dearmond Jr. from Bowling Green Kentucky.
Glasgow Police catch suspected burglar fleeing the scene
NIGHT RIDE
Bike Walk BG will be hosting the 2nd annual Halloween Night Ride, Tonight October 30
CHURCH GOER 100 YEARS
A churchgoer at 'Stoney Point Bapist Church' was celebrated for reaching an important milestone