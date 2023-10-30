Local church honors member with a plaque for turning 100

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday morning, Stony Point Church presented a plaque to one of their churchgoers that they haven’t had the chance to give out in two decades.

The church’s oldest member, Eula Francis Boards was honored in a church service for turning 100 years old.

Birthdays are always an excuse to celebrate, but Senior Pastor at Stony Point Baptist Church Donte Paul explained just why the church honors their members for this particular milestone.

“One hundred years is a long time to be on this planet and to be able to see all the social changes, economic changes, but also all the things that that life just brings to you,” Paul says. “And being able to continue to persevere after one thing after the other represents a symbol of strength.”

Eula’s daughter Mary Boards accepted the plaque on her behalf at the beginning of the church service.

“This is a great honor. To accept this one for somebody of this age means more than words can say,” Boards says.

Boards spoke about her mother’s interests and experiences, touching on her love for gardening and raising chickens.

“She had to get little chickens every year, but you know it was just her way of keeping the family together,” Boards.

Boards also mentioned that she and Eula are both breast cancer survivors, both of them wearing pink Sunday in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

When asked to sum up her mother in one phrase, Boards responded with the following:

“Keep the faith and stay strong.”

Aside from her daughter, Eula’s other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren showed up to honor her today.

Her great-grandson Datoryon Day spoke about the clarity and appreciation for his family that coming to honor his great-grandmother brought him.

“I never knew how big of a deal it was until I’m seeing my family’s reaction and understanding that not everybody gets to live to see 100,” he says. “But you know most people, when they get up to age, they really start decreasing. But the fact that she’s still maintaining, it’s really a blessing.”

Eula will be turning 101 on Dec. 31 of this year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.