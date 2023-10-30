Simpson County Schools given $4.1 million grant to update facility

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a recent budget meeting, the state provided Simpson County Schools with a grant that the school will use to upgrade their career and tech facility that was built in the 1970s.

“This will give us an opportunity to upgrade that facility since we’ve had some changes in some of our programs. So, it will allow us to make those classroom spaces you know relevant to today’s society,” says Superintendent of Simpson County Schools Tim Schlosser.

Schlosser touched on the different programs for students that the building offers, mentioning that updating the facility will help keep these programs up to date.

“We have a business marketing. We have 2-3 pathways in [agriculture]. We have two in family consumer science. We have IT construction and welding and 2-3 pathways in our nursing program as well,” Schlosser says. “[The renovations] will bring it up to state-of-the-art facilities in those particular areas that we offer our students here on campus.”

The goal of Simpson County Schools is to begin renovations in January, but this will be dependent on when current construction projects are finished.

“We have an auditorium and we’ve done some athletic upgrades at our football and soccer and track and tennis complex,” Schlosser says. “So, once we get those completed, then we’ll start the planning process and the building process for the crew and tech center.”

He also mentioned that the district hopes to have the facility’s updates completed by January of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.