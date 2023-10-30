‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people tried rescuing a man trapped in his burning car after it was involved in a five-car pileup in Murfreesboro.

Eventually, it was firefighters with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue (MFR) who pulled the 24-year-old driver out and put him on a helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Serenity Miller said she was driving home around 7:15 p.m. when she heard the sound of a pickup truck smashing into cars across the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford Boulevard. She said she stopped, got out and attempted to help.

“I don’t know what it was, but I thought about if it was my family,” Miller said. “That’s somebody somebody loves.”

As she and others tried to rescue the man trapped inside the burning car, someone told them to back away because the fire had quickly grown.

“There was at least 50 people out here that surrounded the gas station, surrounded everybody,” she said. “We all wanted to help, and we felt helpless.”

Brent Krugh also tried to help in the crash as he and his family were headed home to eat dinner.

“The car was in such bad shape,” Krugh said. “The doors wouldn’t open, and you couldn’t get in.”

Krugh said the Ford Crown Victoria was so mangled, at first, he didn’t know there was someone inside. He ran to the nearest gas station to get a fire extinguisher while they waited for firefighters. He said by the time he got back to the car, the extinguisher would not have made much of a difference.

“I think it’s one of those things you just wish you could do something quicker,” he said.

MFR firefighters put out the fire and helped free the driver. Two others were also injured in the crash. One was taken to Vanderbilt and is listed in stable condition, and the other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was driving east in the left lane on East Northfield Boulevard. The truck’s driver was approaching a traffic light at Lacassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard when they slammed into the back of a car, causing a chain reaction pileup, according to police.

Police said charges are possible as the investigation continues.

