Candidates for governor kick off bus tour before election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just eight days until Election Day, the candidates for Kentucky governor are making their final push before voters head to the polls.

“I think you’re going to see really competitive down-ticket races,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at a bus tour stop in Richmond Monday morning. “It’s pretty exciting to see how hard they are working. In the end, though, each of these individuals has to make their own case.”

Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by the full slate of democratic candidates for statewide elections at the stop.

“It’s important to recognize everybody that’s on the ticket in these important down-ballot races, but very much in support of the governor,” said Buddy Wheatley, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.

The final sprint of the campaign marathon is not new for Former Governor Steve Beshear, Gov. Andy Beshear’s father.

“They’re going to win, and it’s because they’re out here for the right reasons,” said Former Gov. Steve Beshear. “They put the people first and their own self-interests second.

Monday afternoon in Flemingsburg, Republican candidate for governor and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared a message of redemption.

“It’s a unified party, and we feel very good about where we are and that we’re going to win on Nov. 7,” said Attorney General Cameron.

He spoke to a fired-up crowd alongside Russell Coleman, the Republican candidate for attorney general.

“Now we have an opportunity for this full republican ticket to come alongside him,” said Coleman.

U.S. House of Representative members Andy Barr and Thomas Massie also made an appearance at the event.

“That’s really important that we send a message to Washington, D.C. about where the people are, and I think they are hurting from national policies that are going to impact state politics,” said Rep. Massie.

Rep. Barr criticized Gov. Beshear’s endorsement of President Joe Biden.

“What we don’t need in Kentucky is leadership that rubber stamps President Biden,” said Rep. Barr.

In-person, no excuse absentee voting runs from Thursday, Nov. 2, through Saturday, Nov. 4. The hours to vote are 8:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 7, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

