Cold Halloween Night

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Chilly and slightly breezy for Trick-or-Treating.
  • Widespread frost late tonight and early Wednesday.
  • Warming up later in the week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There look to be some areas of clouds around for Trick-or-Treating and possibly a few sprinkles of rain, but that is it. The bigger story is the cold breeze blowing, so make sure your little ones are dressed warmly enough for their candy adventure.

It will be chilly and a little breezy as we head into the evening.
It will be chilly and a little breezy as we head into the evening.(David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures late tonight will dip down into the upper 20s. Another widespread frost is expected early Wednesday morning. Make sure to give yourself a little extra time to scrape the frost off the windshield. The sunshine will look nice on Wednesday, but highs are only going to top out in the upper 40s. After one more frosty start, highs get back into the 50s on Thursday, then into the 60s Friday and into the weekend. The forecast looks pretty dry over the next several days and right into the weekend. You will have some opportunities to get the yardwork done if you have that on the to-do list.

The weather looks pretty good if you have to do any yard work over the next few days.
The weather looks pretty good if you have to do any yard work over the next few days.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: Weather models are hinting on a storm system could bring some rain to the area Monday night into Tuesday, but we still have a few days to iron out the details there.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
UPDATE: KSP investigating deadly Allen County collision
The subject was identified as Joseph Dearmond Jr. from Bowling Green Kentucky.
Glasgow Police catch suspected burglar fleeing the scene
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating injury accident
Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Josie Music Award nominations...
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Josie Music Awards “Artist of the Year under 18″
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School

Latest News

A spooky cold Halloween!
Frosty and cold today!
A spooky cold Halloween!
Frosty and cold today!
Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight and only warm into the upper 40s on Halloween. ...
Cold Nights Ahead
In effect for tonight through 9 AM Tuesday morning
Freeze Warning in effect tonight