Cold Halloween Night

Chilly and slightly breezy for Trick-or-Treating.

Widespread frost late tonight and early Wednesday.

Warming up later in the week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There look to be some areas of clouds around for Trick-or-Treating and possibly a few sprinkles of rain, but that is it. The bigger story is the cold breeze blowing, so make sure your little ones are dressed warmly enough for their candy adventure.

It will be chilly and a little breezy as we head into the evening. (David Wolter)

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures late tonight will dip down into the upper 20s. Another widespread frost is expected early Wednesday morning. Make sure to give yourself a little extra time to scrape the frost off the windshield. The sunshine will look nice on Wednesday, but highs are only going to top out in the upper 40s. After one more frosty start, highs get back into the 50s on Thursday, then into the 60s Friday and into the weekend. The forecast looks pretty dry over the next several days and right into the weekend. You will have some opportunities to get the yardwork done if you have that on the to-do list.

The weather looks pretty good if you have to do any yard work over the next few days. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: Weather models are hinting on a storm system could bring some rain to the area Monday night into Tuesday, but we still have a few days to iron out the details there.

