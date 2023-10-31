The “Flavor Queen” Janine Washle cooks a Pumpkin Cranberry Blondie

Plus, Thanksgiving dinner pre-orders
"The Flavor Queen" Janine Washle joins Kelly Austin in the kitchen to make an Autumn dessert!
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Flavor Queen, a.k.a Janine Washle does it again on Midday Live this week with Kelly Austin and Isaac Calvert.

Washle baked up a delicious fall dessert, a Pumpkin Cranberry Blondie.

The pumpkin, cranberries, and white chocolate chip flavors blend together so perfectly that no single flavor jumps out of the dessert.

Topped with ganache, this little blondie is a rich, decadent, treat that would go perfectly with a cup of coffee or a glass of cold milk.

Pumpkin Cranberry Blondies are easy to make and would be a great addition to the Thanksgiving feast.

Find the recipe below:

Thanksgiving Dinner Pre-orders

Are you ready for Thanksgiving, but really don’t have the time or enough guests to make a feast?

The Flavor Queen is taking orders for Thanksgiving dinner.

She is offering a full Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings plus dessert for a fraction of the cost of making it at home.

The Queen will be bringing pre-ordered dinners to Bowling Green for pickup on Wednesday, November 22.

Customers can pick up their orders from the Flavor Queen’s catering truck in the Dillard’s parking lot (Cave Mill Rd. side) in Bowling Green at a selected time on the day of pick-up.

Place your Thanksgiving pre-order now through November 15th by calling 270-242-9904.

Click here for the Thanksgiving and dessert menu.

Flavor Queen can be found at:

K’s Cafe in Clarkson, Ky

The Flavor Queen on Facebook and Instagram

The Flavor Queen Thanksgiving pre-order menue
The Flavor Queen Thanksgiving pre-order menue(WBKO)

