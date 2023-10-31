BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Halloween, we discover more sunshine, but highs will only top out in the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Frosty and cold today!

There look to be some areas of clouds around for trick-or-treating and possibly a very quick shower, but that is it. The bigger story is the cold breeze blowing, so make sure your little ones are dressed warmly enough for their candy adventure. Temperatures late Tuesday and Wednesday night will again drop down into the middle and upper 20s.

