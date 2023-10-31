Geenex makes $1500 donation to Barren County High School

By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County High School Engineering Foundation was recently awarded a $1,500 donation by Geenex, a solar development company, in recognition of the BCHS engineering teachers and students.

The company donated the money after the engineering team developed L.E.A.H.S. Alarm, which stands for life-saving emergency alert for high-water safety.

It is an emergency notification system for low-water crossings.

“Students in multiple pathways came together to develop L.E.A.H.S. Alarm, and projects such as these truly prepare students for scenarios they will encounter in the workforce. Collaborations between our schools and community partners like Geenex are essential in ensuring that our students are career-ready,” the Barren County Director of Secondary Instruction, Scott Harper, said in a press release.

The alarm was developed in response to the loss of Monroe County teenager Leah Carter during a flash flood event in 2019.

The donation will allow engineering students to continue working on projects designed to support the local community.

“These funds are essential in allowing students to develop innovations that truly impact our community. Through the support of community partners like Geenex, our students are able to work beyond the scope of the classroom to create innovations that make a difference in people’s lives,” Carl Owens, who oversaw the development of L.E.A.H.S. Alarm said in a press release.

