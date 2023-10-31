Glasgow Police investigating injury accident

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Carl Fox Road and North Jackson Highway on Monday, October 30.

Authorities determined that Mindy Bowles was traveling southbound on North Jackson Highway when she lost control of her 2007 Honda. The vehicle traveled off the roadway into a ditch line before overturning and landing on its top.

Bowles was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital by the Barren/Metcalfe EMS for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Officer Jarrett Graber.

