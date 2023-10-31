Gov. Andy Beshear announces $33.8 million grant for Simpson County’s tourism development project

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that Simpson County will receive a $33.8 million grant as a part of a tourism development project.

Kentucky Economic Development provided the grant to fund building a 45,000 square-foot facility called “The Dine and Play Social House.”

It will be a family-friendly entertainment complex developed by Sav Hospitality LLC that will include a bowling alley, arcade, mini golf, axe throwing and both indoor and outdoor social game areas complete with ping pong, billiards and fowling.

“I want to thank the leaders of Sav Hospitality for their commitment to bring an entertainment venue and new jobs to Simpson County,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all looking forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on our already booming tourism industry.”

The Dine and Play Social House is set to create 163 jobs; 13 will be full-time positions, and the other 150 will be part-time.

Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes explained how this new complex will add to the developments already taking place in the county.

“We’re seeing growth in every aspect,” Barnes said. “We’re seeing growth in population numbers. We’re seeing growth in job activity and now with this development, you’re going to see some growth in community activities.”

Tourism accounts for several jobs in the county, and Barnes touched upon how the development of this new entertainment facility will ensure the industry keeps growing.

“Whether it’s the Mint Gaming Hall or the Kenny Perry Country Creek Golf Course or the Downtown Historic Antique and Shopping District, just on average between all of the different things that are happening in Simpson County right now, roughly 100,000 people per month visit Simpson County,” Barnes said. “So, I think having a facility like this may just add to those numbers.”

Currently, there is not a set date to begin building, but the goal is to have the facility completed by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.