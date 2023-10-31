‘Halloween on South Green Street’ returns Tuesday with theme ‘The Attic’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – As wet leaves fall on the quiet and quaint neighborhoods along South Green Street, one family prepares each year to bring a memorable haunting on Halloween night.

Dr. Barret Lessenberry began hosting “Halloween on South Green Street” over 20 years ago as a birthday celebration for his daughter. The haunted house morphed into one of Glasgow’s most anticipated events of October.

“Started crazy, and it’s continued to be a little crazy,” Lessenberry said. “It’s kind of gotten out of hand.”

Typically, a few trees and an arc-shaped driveway are all that motorists see passing by Lessenberry’s home. But it’s hard to miss the sprawling, white tent placed there every year around mid-October. Locals know it’s only but a few days before the stories of Glasgow’s former years are told.

Each year follows a theme with a twist on local history. This year follows the narrative of a former kindergarten teacher, Ms. Eubank.

“The themes are almost always truth,” he said. “There’s very little confabulation in the themes.”

The story this year investigates why Eubank’s kindergarten classroom was shut down. Tradition has it that some children were rewarded with trips to the basement, some to the kitchen and the “lucky ones” to the attic. All of those places are separate rooms in the haunted house.

“Back in that day, Halloween was such a big deal,” Lessenberry said. “Some children, they disappeared for long time periods. Some of them sprang out of the house all bloodied up and explaining what had happened to themselves.”

The tradition has not went without controversies.

The same year Glasgow was voting to approve alcohol sales, Halloween on South Green Street’s theme was “the body shop,” a display of crashed cars with bloodied bodies. Lessenberry said some locals thought he was trying to send a message with the theme, but was not.

Another year, some locals took issue with an inverted cross prominently placed in front of the tent. A group filed for a protest permit that year.

Lessenberry said his family continues to host the event as entertainment for area families. They’ve kept up the tradition except for a brief break surrounding the pandemic. More than 1,500 people are usually in attendance throughout the night.

“It’s a pretty neat tradition. We hope everybody has fun,” Lessenberry said. “They always seem to.”

Around 40-60 people help staff the haunted house each year. It is free and opens at dark. The address is 1015 S. Green St. in Glasgow.

“It’s a huge community effort,” he said. “A lot of people help us with it. Some people like it so much they keep coming back.”

