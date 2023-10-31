Hardin County man arrested for alleged murder of his father

Tyler Sheroan, 37
Tyler Sheroan, 37
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man is being charged with murder after police said he killed his father Friday afternoon.

Radcliff police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Hill Street around 4:40 p.m. and found Michael Sheroan dead. Sheroan’s 37-year-old son, Tyler, was arrested and taken to Hardin County Detention Center.

Police said he went into a medical episode at the detention center and had to be taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment.

He is charged with one count of murder - domestic violence. Sheroan appeared in court Monday, where his bond was set at $500,000.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Radcliff Police Department Detective Section at 270-351-5147.

