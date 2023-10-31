Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Jeremy Creek

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Agriculture has long been intertwined with Kentucky’s identity, shaping the Commonwealth’s rural landscape for generations.

Dr. Jeremy Creek, a dedicated large animal veterinarian, has made it his mission to ensure the health and well-being of the livestock that are at the heart of small farms and ranches in the area.

Dr. Creek is driven by a passion for problem-solving, an affinity for working outdoors, and a desire to lend a helping hand.

“I like to help people solve their problems. I like to work outdoors, like to work with my hands, and this allows me to do that,” he said.

He operates a mobile veterinary practice, offering his services round the clock.

“I don’t have an office I have to show up at a certain time, so I think that’s the nicest thing about it. A lot of stuff that I do would be hard to do in a clinic setting. There’s a need for it, so I just try to provide that,” he said.

What he provides is a vital service for small farms and ranches in the area. His expertise aids in their survival by enhancing safety, efficiency, and cost savings.

“It’s so nice to have him here in the community. It’s really nice to have a mobile practice that will come to us and help us care for our animals properly,” said Dr. Martha Day, Owner of Maple Dell Ranch.

His mobile veterinary practice makes it so that the ranches and farms that Dr. Creek services don’t have to invest in equipment to take care of their animals.

“Some places have nice facilities, but a lot of places, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to spend a whole lot of money on facilities when you only have a handful of cows. Raising cows is a business, so we try to do things to help them be successful so they can earn a living with them,” Dr. Creek said.

For Dr. Creek, his legacy is not just about his veterinary expertise but also about his dedication to being available whenever his clients need him.

“I just want to treat people the way I always wanted to be treated,” he said, “I’ve had experiences where I’ve called people to do something, and you never get a call back. So I just return my phone calls and be available and be there when somebody needs me.”

