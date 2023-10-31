KSP: Two dead in Allen County collision

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are currently investigating a collision that killed two people in Allen County.

According to Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer for KSP Post Three, the collision took place near the 5500 block of Veterans Memorial Highway in Scottsville. No names have been revealed at this time.

Priddy said a news release will come out later today with more information.

This is a developing story.

We will provide more details as they become available.

