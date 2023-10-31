Ky. Supreme Court reverses Barren County man’s sex crime convictions, life sentence

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has reversed a Barren County jury’s decision to sentence a man to life in prison for sexual crimes against a child.

Larry J. Moulder, 57, of Cave City, was convicted in December 2021 in Barren Circuit Court for several sex crimes against a child, including first-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. He was sentenced to life in prison. He is located at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange, Kentucky.

That conviction was reversed in a Thursday decision issued by justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court. The decision came after justices determined a juror should not have been allowed to sit on the jury.

State law requires any possible juror to be excused from a trial if there is “reasonable ground to believe” they cannot render a fair and impartial verdict, the ruling said.

Prosecutors asked possible jurors before the trial if any was uncomfortable with pornography, according to background information in the ruling. One juror indicated she did, requiring a conference with attorneys and the judge.

“I have no history, I just feel very uncomfortable about...about it all, and I don’t know if that...I understand its our duty as a citizen and I want to do that, but I just don’t know so...I don’t know if that’s a normal feeling or if I cannot give you...or be a good juror,” according to a transcription of what the woman said contained in the ruling.

Judge John T. Alexander was the judge presiding in the case. He told the woman her feelings of discomfort were not “unusual or inappropriate given the subject matter of the case.”

The woman reportedly told the judge she was unsure if she could weigh the evidence in the case but insisted she wanted “to be a good juror” and wanted to do “what is correct, but I don’t know.”

“Will it be really hard to make an objective decision because a child is involved?” Moulder’s attorney asked.

“I believe that it would be for me,” the juror said.

The Supreme Court reasoned the juror had not provided lawyers or the judge with a firm answer to their questioning after five minutes.

“At best, Juror A.R.’s answers had placed her within the gray zone, and that is not good enough,” the court said.

The woman also told the lawyers and judge she would not want a juror like her deciding a case if her brother was in Moulder’s shoes, according to a hypothetical situation posed by the judge. Alexander further clarified he needed to hear her say she could presume Moulder innocent until otherwise proven guilty.

“I believe that I can, yes, I believe that I can,” she told the judge.

“I mean, do you feel like I made you say that?” Alexander asked.

“No,” the juror said.

Legal experts call the line of questioning and subsequent responses heard in this case “rehabilitation.” That means the juror was questioned until her impartiality seemed valid despite prior reservations.

The Supreme Court said the judge’s failure to strike the woman from the jury pool was an abuse of direction. They also reversed Moulder’s convictions, meaning another trial will have to be held to get another conviction.

Read the full opinion of the Supreme Court here, including individual justices’ opinions.

