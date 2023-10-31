Lady Cougars sweep Meade County to advance to the 2023 KHSAA Volleyball State Quarterfinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Volleyball took down Meade County in three straight sets Monday night on their home court to advance to the Elite 8 of the KHSAA state tournament.

It was a battle between two teams that haven’t met all season. Logan County took the 4th Region title in five sets over Greenwood, and the Lady Waves were also in a five set thriller to defeat Owensboro Catholic for the 3rd Region title.

Set 1 (25-21)

Meade County started off with the serve, but Kambell Porter quickly set up Sloan Coursey on the outside as she grabbed the cross court kill to get things rolling for Logan County.

Meade County tied it up at 16, but Logan County pulled away as Whitney Christian put up the huge block to secure set one for the Lady Cougars.

Set 2 (25-22)

It was a similar start to the next set as Coursey delivered the service ace to start things off for the Lady Cougars, but the Lady Waves were finding ways to get Logan County out of system and stay right in the game.

After some back and forth, Logan County claimed set two off of a Meade County attack error.

Set 3 (25-18)

Set three was a back and forth battle to start, but a great dig by Lindy Mitchell set up Coursey for another kill from the outside as the Lady Cougars were on a huge run which brought some much needed momentum.

The Lady Waves weren’t going down without a fight, but Christian came up with the attack from the outside to make it match point for Logan County.

Aubrey Sears was a huge part of the Lady Cougar offense in this matchup as she can just lay down the hammer. Porter set up Sears on a back row attack, and Meade County had no response for the heavy hitter.

Logan County will now face West Jessamine at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

