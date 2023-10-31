‘Rolling out the vote Kentucky:’ Local Black leaders share importance of voting

By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington NAACP and community leaders are promoting “Rolling Out the Vote Kentucky.”

It is a multi-city campaign scheduled to arrive in Lexington on Saturday, November 4.

The week-long non-partisan effort is hosted by the National Transformative Justice Coalition and the Kentucky NAACP, and it features the “John Lewis ‘Make Good Trouble’ Votercade.”

Whit Whitaker, the president of the Lexington-Fayette NAACP, is one of the many local leaders who say your vote matters.

“It’s not about red, blue, green, white, black. It is about exercising your privilege and your right to vote,” Whitaker said.

Their goal is to increase voter turnout during the three days of early voting.

Early voting begins November 2.

Leaders also want to raise awareness about felon voting rights and felony expungement.

Black leaders say they want voters to be well-informed, and they want people to vote for the candidates they believe will stand for everyone.

“What you will find in that voter guide is questions asked by both parties. And just like it was said, you get to determine who best represents you are the polls,” Lexington Councilmember Tayna Fogle said.

Lexington Representative George A. Brown Jr. says one of the items on the ballot this year and next is democracy.

“If we don’t have democracy as a form of government, what do we have? What’s going to happen if America loses its democracy? I think that is a very valuable and important question to ask,” Representative Brown said.

The “Votercade” will be making many stops in Lexington. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church and end at 4:30 p.m. at Consolidated Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

