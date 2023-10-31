Scottsville Police charge Tennessee man with DUI, wanton endangerment

Swanson is currently lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.(Allen Co Detention Center)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man has been arrested by the Scottsville Police Department, after nearly causing several head-on crashes on Veterans Memorial.

Police said around 1:29 a.m. on Sunday, they received multiple calls of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction from Warren County and Allen County.

They said they saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road. Police said they had to move over to avoid being hit head-on.

The vehicle then traveled eastbound in the westbound lane and ran through a red light at the intersection of KY-231 and US-31

When the vehicle finally came to a stop, police said they approached the vehicle and could smell alcohol.

The driver was then identified as Ethan S. Swanson, 21, of Gallatin, Tennessee.

Swanson has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, improperly on the left side of the road, reckless driving, speeding, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer, disregarding traffic control, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

Swanson is currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.

