SKYCTC hosts 4th annual trick or treating event with Warren Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 400 students from Warren Elementary, ranging from kindergarten to the third grade, walked over to the campus of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College for fun and trick-or-treating.

This marked the fourth consecutive year that SKYCTC has opened its doors to the neighboring elementary school community.

The event saw SKYCTC staff, faculty, and students in costumes set up at various Halloween-themed stations, providing an educational twist to the traditional Halloween festivities.

“So we had over 40 faculty, staff, and SKYCTC students involved with the trick or treating. Handing out candy, greeting the students, helping direct. Our security was outside directing them across the street so it was all hands on deck as everybody was involved today,” said Heather Rogers, VP of Resource Development at SKYCTC.

At these stations, children not only collected candies and treats but also had the opportunity to learn about the college and what it had to offer. The interactive experience aimed to spark curiosity and inspire young minds to consider higher education in the future.

However, the event served a dual purpose beyond the typical Halloween revelry. It provided a safe and secure environment for children who might not otherwise have the chance to go trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods.

Safety and security were paramount, ensuring that parents could rest easy while their little ones enjoyed the Halloween fun.

“It’s been great. I greeted the students at the door and they were so excited to be here. They’re thrilled to get candy. Who wouldn’t be? It’s Halloween! And those students are just so excited to come over and get the attention from the adults and the students here at SKYCTC,” Rogers said.

Rogers also said that the annual tradition is one that the entire college community looks forward to every year as it is a way for them to engage with the community.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.