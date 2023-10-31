BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween is time to take your little goblins out for some tricks and treats, though the Kentucky Narcotic Officers Association is advising parents to keep an eye out for THC edibles in your kids bucket.

“As opposed to maybe cigarettes or liquors that are out there that are both going to be vices and bad for kids, are the main packaging for these products that are very similar and mimic popular candies and snacks,” said Steve Cobb, an Intelligence Coordinator with KNOA.

The KNOA says the dupe packaging is often used on candies or snacks that contain THC, Delta-8, or Delta-9. Companies have been warned by agencies like the FDA and FTC to stop selling the dupes, but many are produced outside of the United States where there are different copyright laws.

“Now whether it is intentional or maybe not intentional, these things can get mixed up and overdoses and poisonings are something that happened here in Kentucky and around the country,” Cobb said. “We just want to put this out there for people to pay a little bit better attention, because with some of these products it can be very difficult to discern what’s actually a candy and what is actually a THC infused product.”

Cobb says some red flags to look out for are different names, markers indicating THC levels, and nutrition facts.

Treats or tricks? KNOA advises parents to be vigilant of THC candies during Halloween (KNOA)

“If it is that candy, then it’s going to have the appropriate FDA labels on the back,” Cobb said. “The nutritional stuff, what’s inside, all the food and candies will do that. These products aren’t going to have that on there.”

Cobb says the warnings come out around Halloween time, not because of concern that someone will intentionally give the edibles to children, but rather an abundance of caution.

“It’s always better to talk to people about what’s going on. Not that we always want to take law enforcement action, but we want to try to keep everyone as healthy as possible so they can make educated decisions,” Cobb said. “We want to make sure that moving forward, regardless of where this goes in Kentucky with legalities or anything else, that that we make sure that we’re at least responsibly packaging these products and making those kinds of decisions correctly.”

The KNOA advises parents to inspect all candy their child receives and call the non-emergency police if they find something suspicious.

If your child is exposed to or ingests THC, the KNOA says to first call 911, then call poison control.

