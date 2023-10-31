Warren County Stormwater Management unveils erosion project on Drakes Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is in a unique position when it comes to stormwater management as it is located in a karst region.

Karst is when bedrock has been dissolved by surface water seeping into the ground to create sinkholes, sinking streams, caves, and springs.

In an effort to address erosion due to stormwater runoff and given these challenges, Warren County Stormwater and Warren County Parks and Recreation celebrated the successful completion of an erosion project on Drakes Creek with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to help a park that we already own, a park that is heavily used by a wide range of people. This project allows us to reduce erosion, maintain designated areas, and re-wild some sections while ensuring the stability of the stream banks. We’ve employed a variety of methods to achieve these objectives,” said Nikki Koller, Director of Warren County Stormwater Management.

Completion of the project took three months and primarily involved the construction of boulder tows and the establishment of vegetation to stabilize the stream bank with room for expansion along the stream.

“Traditional methods that you would use to prevent erosion and similar issues don’t always work here. A lot of it involves infiltration because, due to the karst topography and unique soil type, impounding water can lead to sinkholes. So, it’s a bit trickier, and we have to adopt unconventional methods compared to other parts of the country,” Koller said.

Beyond stabilizing the creek’s banks, the project funding also provided repairs to the old kayak and canoe ramp. Also, an additional ramp was built, and improvements were made to the road leading to these facilities.

