WKU Soccer Faces LA Tech in First Round of CUSA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will take on Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Ruston, Louisiana. The Lady Toppers come into the tournament as the No. 3 seed, while LA Tech is the No. 6 seed.

Game Info

No. 3 WKU (6-4-7, 4-2-2 CUSA) vs. No. 6 Louisiana Tech (5-10-3, 2-4-2 CUSA)Wednesday, Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. Ruston, La. | Robert Mack Caruthers FieldCoverage: ESPN+ |

WKU Notes

WKU finished the regular season in the third place in the CUSA standings with a 4-2-2 record in conference play.

Five Lady Toppers earned CUSA honors, the league announced on Tuesday. Katie Erwin was named to the All-CUSA First Team, Maddie Davis to the Second Team, and Ambere Barnett and Sydney Ersnt to the Third Team. Rebecca Roth was named to the CUSA All-Freshmen Team.

The Lady Toppers have a 52.9 shutout percentage (9 shutouts in 17 matches) on the season, which is the best in CUSA and 37th best in the nation.

In conference play, WKU allowed just four goals in eight matches, which is the fewest in the league.

Goalkeeper Davis’ 0.875 goals against average on the season is the third best in the conference and her eight shut outs are also the second most in the league and the 31st most in the country. In conference play, Davis has the league’s best goal against average (0.500) and has the most saves (26) and second most shutouts (4).

Erwin is the leading goal scorer for WKU this season with six on the year. That includes three game-winning goals which is the fourth most in CUSA and 70th in the nation. Two of those game-winners have come in conference play which is the second most of any CUSA player. Erwin has scored four goals in CUSA play, which is the third most by a league player. Her 10 points in league play are the second most.