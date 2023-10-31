Woman rescued from Hopkinsville house fire

Before firefighters arrived, Hopkinsville Police Chief Jason Newby rescued the woman through a bedroom window.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was rescued Monday from a house fire in Hopkinsville.

Firefighters responded to the fire Monday morning on the 800 block of East 4th Street.

Crews arrived to find dense smoke and fire inside the home.

One victim was rescued through a bedroom window by Police Chief Jason Newby prior to Hopkinsville Fire Department arrival.

The female victim was transported to JSMC for smoke inhalation by HFD EMS. Her status is unknown at this time.

The fire is believed to have started in the hallway of the home.

The cause is under investigation and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

