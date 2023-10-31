Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The subject was identified as Joseph Dearmond Jr. from Bowling Green Kentucky.
Glasgow Police catch suspected burglar fleeing the scene
Cara Bishop is a rising star in the music industry - receiving 8 Josie Music Award nominations...
Nashville Singer/Songwriter wins Josie Music Awards “Artist of the Year under 18″
Bobcats spotted in Bowling Green near Greenwood High School
Family of bobcats seen near Greenwood High School
Gary R Rowe
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Madison County
Profitt is now set to appear for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 26, 2024.
Bowling Green man accused of murder, abuse of a corpse pleads not guilty

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol charged
The financial gift was made in recognition of the work BCHS Engineering teachers and students...
Geenex makes $1500 donation to Barren County High School
FILE - There will be little ghosts & goblins searching for some treats tonight, but before you...
How to prevent safety scares on Halloween
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine
Shredded organic materials are piled up before being taken to a anaerobic digester at a...
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA’s help