Crime Stoppers: Manhunt underway for Armed Robbery Suspect

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week(South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers)
By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sept.18, the Shell IGA Express was robbed by two men, one of them armed with a knife.

Police caught one of the alleged suspects, Derek Reynolds, and put him in jail.

Police have identified the alleged fugitive as Michael Reynolds. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair, and blue eyes, and wears glasses.

Police say he has a large tattoo on his neck and one under his right eye. Reynolds also has ties to Russellville and Bowling Green.

If you know where he may be, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

