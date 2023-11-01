DiGiorno debuts the Thanksgiving pizza

DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the...
DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the holiday.(Hand-out | DiGiorno/PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready for a pizza that’s true to DiGiorno’s promise because it most definitely isn’t delivery!

The company’s Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don’t feel like cooking for the holiday.

Toppings include the obligatory turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions.

It even has gravy.

If you need some time to think about it, that’s OK. You can only get it on DiGiorno’s website, and it’s already sold out.

But the company promises it will release more pizzas for pre-order every Wednesday until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
UPDATE: KSP investigating deadly Allen County collision
Lakelyn Fall Shirley, 4-years-old
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating injury accident
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Larry J. Moulder, 57, of Cave City, appears in a mugshot issued by the Kentucky Department of...
Ky. Supreme Court reverses Barren County man’s sex crime convictions, life sentence

Latest News

Jeftie Sawyer with the Wild Bird & Nature Store joined Isaac Calvert to preview the store's...
Wild Bird & Nature Store hosting Christmas Open House
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society tells us how you can adopt Charlie, a fun and...
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society's Pet of the Week - Meet Charlie
Warren Elementary students got the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at SKYCTC's campus on...
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet - 11/01
According to Tompkinsville Police, Lakelyn Shirley was located around 7:30 p.m.
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips