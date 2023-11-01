Edmonson County brings Halloween on the Square back to downtown Brownsville

During the COVID pandemic, Edmonson County’s Halloween on the Square was held at the Chalybeate Sports Complex and Park.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic changed how many of us did holidays around the globe and Halloween was no exception.

But as things start to go back to normal, many of those traditions are back in all their original glory, including Edmonson County’s Halloween on the Square.

“Since the pandemic and stuff I feel like it’s really changed and we’re having a lot of fun,” said attendee Alexis Carroll.

During the pandemic, Edmonson County’s Halloween on the Square was held at the Chalybeate Sports Complex and Park. But this year in true Halloween fashion, it’s back from the dead, back in the square and better than ever.

“There’s a lot of things coming back to the square as far as activities,” said volunteer Jeff Jacobs. “Seeing all these children out here getting candy, hotdogs, churches, participating businesses, it’s just a really good thing.”

Jacobs, who’s volunteered at the event for years now, says it’s good to see it back on the square and full of happy trick or treaters.

“Obviously the square is the heart of the community, and there’s getting ready to be a lot of updates to the community center in the courthouse, which will probably bring even more things back to the square,” Jacobs said.

As far as the goblins and ghouls, they were lining the block and more than eager to get back into the full spooky swing of things.

“I feel like there’s a bunch of people and like, you really get to have fun,” Carroll said.

As Halloween comes to a close and the holiday season begins to settle, more events are being planned on the square.

To keep up to date on the goings on of Edmonson County, visit the Edmonson County Tourism website.

