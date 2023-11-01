‘Kilo, you will be missed’: Central City Police K-9 dies

‘Kilo, you will be missed’: Central City Police K-9 dies
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - There is some sad news out of Muhlenberg County.

The Central City Police Department reports its K9, Kilo, has died.

Chief Jason Lindsey tells us Kilo was loved by his family, his department and the community.

The chief says Kilo came to the department last year, after working with McLean County.

Kilo spent his entire 10-year life as a service dog.

Police ask you keep his handler, Officer T. McCoy, in your thoughts and prayers as well.

Central City Police thank Kilo for his hard work and the wonderful memories.

You can click here to hear his End of Watch call.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
UPDATE: KSP investigating deadly Allen County collision
Lakelyn Fall Shirley, 4-years-old
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating injury accident
Larry J. Moulder, 57, of Cave City, appears in a mugshot issued by the Kentucky Department of...
Ky. Supreme Court reverses Barren County man’s sex crime convictions, life sentence

Latest News

Jeftie Sawyer with the Wild Bird & Nature Store joined Isaac Calvert to preview the store's...
Wild Bird & Nature Store hosting Christmas Open House
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society tells us how you can adopt Charlie, a fun and...
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society's Pet of the Week - Meet Charlie
Warren Elementary students got the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at SKYCTC's campus on...
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet - 11/01
According to Tompkinsville Police, Lakelyn Shirley was located around 7:30 p.m.
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County