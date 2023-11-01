Malik Jones sent to grand jury for July murder of Ayanna Morgan

Malik Jones was apprehended outside Detroit, Michigan on October 13, almost three months after...
By Derek Parham
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preliminary hearing was held at the Warren County Justice Center this morning for Malik Jones, the alleged shooter in the July murder of WKU student, Ayanna Morgan.

Jones was apprehended outside of Detroit, Michigan on Oct.13. He had been evading police since Morgan’s murder on July 23. At today’s hearing, Detective Ryan Dillon gave detailed testimony of what police believe happened the night of Morgan’s murder, according to witness testimony and surveillance footage gained from Muse Apartment Complex.

“We did get the video, in the video, what we could see is a young lady, Ayanna Morgan, who approaches a male, later identified as Malik Jones. When she gets close, he punches her in the face several times. After he punches her, she doesn’t fall to the ground, but at that time, she starts chasing Malik,” Dillon said.

Police believe that the altercation began as an argument, with Morgan arguing from her balcony with a group making noise in the Muse parking lot. Morgan brought her handgun downstairs to confront Malik Jones and his twin brother, Malcolm, as well as Kobee Lancaster and a woman named Haja.

Lancaster was later charged with running Morgan over after her altercation with Jones.

With Morgan in pursuit, Jones entered the passenger side of the Jeep Patriot. Morgan, having been punched multiple times by Jones, continued to yell at him through the passenger side window until he exited the vehicle.

“Malik and Miss Morgan struggle just for a few seconds before Malik’s brother, Malcolm intervenes. Malcolm starts assaulting Morgan at that point, and Morgan eventually falls to the ground,” Dillon said. “Now, I discussed this previously, but in the parking lot, there’s one tree. And that tree, of course, unfortunately, obstructs a lot of what we can see in the surveillance video.”

Despite that obstruction, the video shows Malcolm stomping on Morgan’s head seven to eight times, allowing Malik to wrestle the gun away from her.

“Malik eventually gets the handgun, and as he stands up, Miss Morgan starts to sit up, and that’s when we believe that the first shot is fired,” Dillon said. “And we believe that’s when the first shot is fired because, on the video, you can actually see, unfortunately, Miss Morgan start bleeding at that point, she’s losing a lot of blood very quickly.”

Once Morgan was shot, Malik and Malcolm got in the vehicle with Lancaster in the driver’s seat. Morgan tried to stand but was struck by the vehicle’s passenger side mirror, and run over as the vehicle exited the parking lot.

Morgan was transported via helicopter to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she was pronounced dead on July 24.

Jones’ defense offered a lengthy questioning for Dillon, clarifying all events of the night, re-establishing several witness statements, and alleging that Morgan was the aggressor.

Judge Kimberly Geoghegan found sufficient evidence to bring Jones before a grand jury, though a date has not been set for that appearance. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

