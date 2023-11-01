Morgantown Bank & Trust breaks ground on new location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Bank & Trust marked a significant milestone this morning as they officially broke ground on their sixth branch location, the third in Warren County.

“Today is just an exciting day for us that we’ve obviously had a lot of anticipation for, ever since the announcement that we were coming and getting started on this new location and a chance to be part of this vibrant community,” said Allen Bell, Chief of Retail Operations.

Established in 1880, the bank has consistently strived to enrich the communities it serves It firmly believes that the Rich Pond community aligns perfectly with the bank’s values.

“Rich Pond is rooted in history, a heavily farmed community, and they’re just neighbors helping neighbors, and that’s kind of the way we do business,” said Jason Jones, President and CEO.

Following the widening of Nashville Road last summer, the Rich Pond community has experienced substantial growth with various businesses setting up shop in the area. With this in mind, this development is expected to make banking more convenient for those living and working in the area.

“One of the reasons that we’re so happy to be part of the Rich Pond community is because of all the vibrant growth that they’ve been experiencing, and we feel that this is a community that is somewhat underserved for banking services,” Bell said. “We’re really excited to be able to now expand our footprint into the southern part of the county.”

Once the branch opens, Morgantown Bank & Trust promises a personalized, community-based banking experience.

“We knew there was a need for a community banking environment, a different way of doing banking, the old way of doing banking where you knew everybody by first name, you knew what their kids were doing, you were spending time with them at church and going to ball games,” Jones said. “You’re also going through tough times with them as well.”

Morgantown Bank & Trust anticipates that the new Rich Pond branch will open its doors to the public next July or August.

