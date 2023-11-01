Sunny and cold!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many of us waking up to frost again this morning, so be prepared to have to defrost the windshields.

Sunny and cold!

Highs today will only make it to the upper 40s, but we’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the daytime commute. After one more frosty start, highs get back into the 50s on Thursday, then into the 60s Friday and into the weekend. The forecast looks pretty dry over the next several days and right into the weekend. You will have some opportunities to get the yardwork done if you have that on the to-do list.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
UPDATE: KSP investigating deadly Allen County collision
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating injury accident
Larry J. Moulder, 57, of Cave City, appears in a mugshot issued by the Kentucky Department of...
Ky. Supreme Court reverses Barren County man’s sex crime convictions, life sentence
Swanson is currently lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.
Scottsville Police charge Tennessee man with DUI, wanton endangerment
In an effort to address erosion due to stormwater runoff given these challenges, Warren County...
Warren County Stormwater Management unveils erosion project on Drakes Creek

Latest News

Sunny and cold!
Sunny and cold!
More frost expected to start your Wednesday. Warmer weather likely later in the week.
Frosty Night Ahead
It will be chilly and a little breezy as we head into the evening.
Cold Halloween Night
A spooky cold Halloween!
Frosty and cold today!