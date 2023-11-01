BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many of us waking up to frost again this morning, so be prepared to have to defrost the windshields.

Sunny and cold!

Highs today will only make it to the upper 40s, but we’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the daytime commute. After one more frosty start, highs get back into the 50s on Thursday, then into the 60s Friday and into the weekend. The forecast looks pretty dry over the next several days and right into the weekend. You will have some opportunities to get the yardwork done if you have that on the to-do list.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.