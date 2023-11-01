Tompkinsville Police searching for missing four-year-old girl

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Tompkinsville Police need help finding a missing girl.

Lakelyn Fall Shirley, 4, was reported missing on Wednesday, November 1.

Shirley is described as three feet tall and 35 pounds. She has short curly blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen around 737 Columbia Avenue wearing a blue puppy dog (Bluey) Halloween costume with pink rain boots.

If you have any information that could lead to the child’s whereabouts, please contact the Tompkinsville Police Department at (270) 487-6191.

We will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.