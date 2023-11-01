Warmer Days Ahead

Another frosty night ahead

Warmer weather Thursday afternoon

Highs well into the 60s over the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will again come back down into the upper 20s later tonight, leading to another widespread frost across the area.

THURSDAY: The ice scraper will again come in handy early Thursday morning. By the afternoon, the sunshine will allow highs to get into the middle 50s.

LOOKING TO THE WEEKEND: After another possible frost Friday morning, highs return to the 60s Friday and into the weekend. We could even get into the 70s on Monday. The forecast looks pretty dry over the next several days and right into the weekend. You will have some opportunities to get the yardwork done if you have that on the to-do list.

The forecast is dry through the weekend and those temperatures warm up as well. Great weather for raking. (David Wolter)

FALL BACK THIS WEEKEND: Remember to set your clocks back one hour before 2 AM Sunday morning. Check the smoke detector batteries as well.

Daylight Saving Time ends, and we get an extra hour or sleep. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: A storm system will move in from the west, increasing rain chances for Monday night into Tuesday. Still several days away, so stay tuned to the latest First Alert forecast.

