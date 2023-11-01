Warren County Public Schools releases 2022-2023 school report card data

Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Warren County Public Schools released statements on the 2022-2023 school report card data.

Across the district, there was a significant improvement in gap group performance which enabled many schools to reach their assessment goals.

Among the highlights, postsecondary readiness attainment (i.e., college and/or career readiness) soared this year across the district for all graduating 12th-grade students.

The percentage of WCPS high school students graduating Postsecondary Ready improved significantly from 79% to 87.4% from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year.

“In Warren County Public Schools, state assessment data provides us with a snapshot of information to guide our work as we address the individual learning needs of our students. We have many areas for celebration, and you can trust us to continue our focus on expanding learning and leadership growth opportunities for our 18,000+ students,” WCPS Superintendent, Rob Clayton, said in the release, “We are extremely proud of our students who come ready to learn each day and the commitment and dedication of the 3,000 employees that make up Team WCPS.”

If you would like to see the 2022-23 School Report Card for Warren County Public Schools click here.

For all reports click here.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data on October 31, 2023, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Assessments were administered to Kentucky students during the spring of 2023, which was required by the United States Education Department (USED).

