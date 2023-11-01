WBKO Investigates: Warren County has some of the highest numbers of motorcycle accidents in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When you’re driving distracted, it’s harder to see there’s a motorcycle in traffic which results in serious injury or even death.

From 2012-2021, there were 7,475 fatal accidents across Kentucky. 13% (952) were motorcyclists.

“It seems like there are just more and more cars on the roadway,” said KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, last year across the state there were 620 fatal accidents.

So far this year there have been 645 fatal accidents, with still two months to go in the year.

In Warren County, there have been 11 fatal accidents this year which is a lower number than the previous 4 years, but of those accidents 5 involved motorcycles.

“The motorcycle riders will go down, but you see a lot of those collisions in the fall because people do want to go out and sight see, they do want to go to the parks and want to go see the foliage. Then you have leaves that are falling and especially if we have any type of precipitation. That really causes a roadway to be slick, especially to motorcycles,” said Trooper Priddy.

Kentucky Law says you have to wear a seat belt, but when you get on a motorcycle the law doesn’t require most riders to wear a helmet.

“When you’re on a motorcycle, there is just not as much protecting you around like there is in a vehicle,” said Trooper Priddy. “When you’re in a car, truck, or SVU, you have all this metal around you that at least gives you some protection and you don’t have that on a motorcycle.”

Trooper Priddy says almost all motorcycle collisions end up in some type of ejection.

“There is nothing to contain the rider or the operator in the motorcycle, so almost always there’s the ejection and that comes with serious injury,” Priddy said.

Wet grass clippings or leaves on the road can be deadly for motorcycle riders. Now is the time of year the state sees an uptick in deer.

“The further we get into fall, the more you have deer movement. We see so many more vehicle versus deer collisions this time of year and it’s going to continue to go up over the next few weeks,” Priddy said. “That’s something we see every year, it’s a yearly trend. You know, if a deer comes out on the roadway, it’s even more difficult for them sometimes to avoid striking.”

