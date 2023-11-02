60s return for Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A nice stretch of milder days is expected as we look ahead. Tonight, temperatures dip back down into the lower and middle 30s. Just cold enough for a light frost around the daybreak hours of Friday.

It won't be as chilly tonight, but still cold enough for a light frost early Friday. (David Wolter)

Temperatures during the afternoon will warm into the lower 60s. We get a little warmer over the weekend and also remain fairly dry.

Highs are well into the 60s, even close to 70 during the weekend. (David Wolter)

A very stray shower cannot be totally ruled out on Sunday. It appears a cold front is going to stall to our north early next week, meaning temperatures stay warm and rain chances limited. The front may not truly move into south-central Kentucky until later in the week.

High pressure is going to hold rain chances at bay through at least the weekend. (David Wolter)

Until then, the isolated showers we see are only going to produce light rainfall totals. Stay tuned to the latest First Alert Forecast for any updates.

