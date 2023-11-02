60s return for Friday

By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A nice stretch of milder days is expected as we look ahead. Tonight, temperatures dip back down into the lower and middle 30s. Just cold enough for a light frost around the daybreak hours of Friday.

Temperatures during the afternoon will warm into the lower 60s. We get a little warmer over the weekend and also remain fairly dry.

A very stray shower cannot be totally ruled out on Sunday. It appears a cold front is going to stall to our north early next week, meaning temperatures stay warm and rain chances limited. The front may not truly move into south-central Kentucky until later in the week.

Until then, the isolated showers we see are only going to produce light rainfall totals. Stay tuned to the latest First Alert Forecast for any updates.

