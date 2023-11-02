Black women are often incriminated victims of crime cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The parents of a Western Kentucky University student, shot and killed at Muse Apartments in July, are taking a stand to honor their daughter’s legacy.

The Ayanna Morgan Foundation was created to help raise awareness for gun violence, violence against women, and more.

The foundation was named after Ayanna Morgan, a 21-year-old Western Kentucky Univerity student who lost her life after a shooting at the Muse near WKU’s campus. Morgan’s mother, Misha Baskerville says the death of her daughter encompasses many elements that are taking place within the community.

“It’s not just gun violence, it’s black-on-black crimes, it’s gun violence against women,” Baskerville said, “and it’s like, for that to, happen to her is just like a triple punch.”

According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, urban Black women and girls are more often exposed to community violence, such as witnessing someone being shot, seeing a dead body, or even being shot by guns themselves.

The case of Morgan has provoked many opinions on social media after leaked surveillance footage had circulated online. Despite the short clip, some people have painted her as the criminal in the case and the reason behind her demise.

Morgan’s stepfather, Lord Zilverbakk-Omega Prime says they aren’t giving credence to the theories.

“I don’t see how they could take that narrative,” Prime said. “Three men, one young lady. Anyone with any semblance of intelligence, for them to bring up a question like that, then they’re very unintelligent.”

Dr. Kaila Story, an associate professor at the University of Louisville says the criminalization of Black bodies has an ongoing history in the country.

“There is a long-standing history of the criminalization of black bodies, and that bodies really are not just flesh and bone so much as they can also be interpreted by others as a text,” Story said. “We read various messages off of people’s bodies according to race, presumed sexuality, gender, gender identity ... all those things weigh into whether a person outside of another values that person and sees the humanity in another person.”

Dr. Story also credits white supremacy being embedded into America’s culture for Black women being painted as criminals despite being victims.

" … many times, black people, in general, are viewed as inherently criminal, or up to no good, or, by consequence, black women are seen as criminal and they’re also not believed,” Story said.

It’s a view that even follows victims and their families after their death. The Rockefeller Institute of Government also states that urban Black women and girls also often shoulder the economic burdens of loss of household income and domestic labor from death. Legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw calls this living death the “second killing” of Black women and girls, who are forced to relive the trauma of vicarious, violent loss at the hands of others.

“I think that it does become worse, even if they survive,” Dr. Story said. “Even if they don’t survive, they’re still scrutinized post-mortem for their life, the way that they live their life, who they associate with, and who they’re in relationships with, who their children are by ... all of these things are used as a way to almost excuse the violence that has happened upon the black woman.”

To Baskerville, the comments about that night don’t define her daughter. Instead, she remembers her Black Girl Magic.

“… and just to be reminded at random times that my daughter was winning,” Baskerville said. “She was to me the epitome of black girl magic, and for that to be taken away by something ... she was just a promising life. It’s just so overwhelming at times of the future that was that she was preparing for.”

“And by no means are we trying to paint a picture of her being holier than thou a pristine porcelain princess, she was 21 years old. She’s going to make mistakes, like most young people do, like we did growing up. She was at the starting line of life at 21 and they robbed her of her finish,” Omega Prime said.

They both credit the Bowling Green Police for their hard work and perseverance for justice. Obtaining justice is something that Bowling Green Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward, says the department takes seriously.

“No one deserves to die at the hands of another, and that’s what drives our guys to go find out what the truth is,” Ward said, “and to give justice to the victim, and the victim’s family, sometimes we have to become the voice of the victim. We take that role very seriously.”

Like many people, Misha and her husband recognize that by coming together, they can create change.

“When we, as the majority come together and realize the power that we have when we come together and implement change, that is going to be a huge impact on our now and our future and our children our future,” Baskerville said.

Morgan’s parents have also started a clothing line called Affinity Grief Gear, to commemorate the life of their daughter and recognize those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

