Community food pantry now open at Patriot Academy for students and families

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Community leaders, school officials, and representatives from Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland gathered at Allen County Scottsville High School’s Patriot Academy to cut the ribbon on a new community food pantry.

Located behind Patriot Academy, the new pantry, sponsored by sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, is available to all students and their families. The pantry is the first of multiple rural food pantries set to be opened at schools across Feeding America’s 42-county service area, including Caverna Independent Schools, Logan County Schools, Russell County Schools, and Washington County Schools.

By being located at area high schools, officials hope to better meet the needs of those in rural areas that are food insecure. Jamie Sizemore, the executive director of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland says that making sure children and their families have access to nutritious food is important.

“Traditional pantries may not be open at times that are convenient for working parents, or they may not have the transportation to get there. We’re trying to be more intentional about getting food in where people are the most,” Sizemore said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nationwide, one in five children lives in food insecure homes, and one in seven people lives with food insecurity. This number is up 40 percent when compared with food insecurity in 2021, showing a trend toward rural communities losing access to nutritious food.

In opening these pantries, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland hopes to bridge the gap of food insecurity and bring food to the communities that need it most.

