Firefighters suggest checking more than just your batteries

There are still occurrences where emergency personnel arrive on scene to a structure fire, with smoke detectors not working.
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s nearly a regular thing that is said every Fall and Spring: “Check your smoke detector batteries.” While it seems repetitive and something that some may become mute to, it serves a genuine purpose.

“Fortunately, we’ve not encountered that. But I know nationally, it’s a fairly common occurrence for there to be injuries or deaths resulting from a fire where a working smoke detector was not present,” said Woodburn Fire Department Chief, Bob Skipper.

Not only is it important to check the batteries in your devices, but you should also have a plan of action to take in the event something would happen, especially overnight.

“Awareness is your biggest ally. Know where your smoke detectors are, know what they sound like and know what you’re going to do if they go off,” Skipper said.

It is important to note that any smoke detector that is 10 years old needs to be replaced.

While replacing the device, there are now even options that can also detect carbon monoxide.

With as many advancements in technology, one can also look at adding a smart smoke detector which connects to smart home networks such as Ring, Blink, Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit.

For those that are new to living on their own or find themselves in a situation where they cannot afford a smoke detector, there are several resources that can assist with mitigating or eliminating cost. Places such as Red Cross, United Way of Kentucky or your local fire department can assist in finding you a smoke detector.

You can find contact information below that will assist you in finding a smoke detector for your home.

