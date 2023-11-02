A frosty start!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The ice scraper will again come in handy early this morning. By the afternoon, the sunshine will allow highs to get into the middle 50s.

A nice stretch of milder and dry conditions continue beyond today. Daytime temperatures turn to the mid and upper 60s this weekend. Don’t forget to set the clocks back an hour Sunday to accommodate for Daylight Savings Time ending. Monday will be mild and sunny with highs near 70, then temperatures begin their crash back into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system will move in from the west, increasing rain chances for Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday. Still several days away, so stay tuned to the latest First Alert forecast.

