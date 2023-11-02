Hart County officials searching for missing man

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Hart County officials are searching for a missing man diagnosed with austism.

Hart County Emergency Management tells WBKO Marcus Ratliff, 27, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He is described as a white male and approximately 6-foot tall.

A photo was not immediately provided.

Ratliff was last seen outside of Hart County Manor, which is located at 205 Bridge St. in Munfordville. He had on a dark shirt, a black hoodie and light jogging pants.

Anyone with information about Ratliff’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or (270) 524-2832.

