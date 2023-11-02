Hart County officials searching for missing man
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Hart County officials are searching for a missing man diagnosed with austism.
Hart County Emergency Management tells WBKO Marcus Ratliff, 27, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He is described as a white male and approximately 6-foot tall.
A photo was not immediately provided.
Ratliff was last seen outside of Hart County Manor, which is located at 205 Bridge St. in Munfordville. He had on a dark shirt, a black hoodie and light jogging pants.
Anyone with information about Ratliff’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or (270) 524-2832.
