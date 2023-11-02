Man arrested again for child sexual abuse offenses in another county

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 1, Chad L. Delucenay was arrested on charges of child sexual abuse offenses as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Delucenay had shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

He was originally arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses in Allen County in June 2023. Further investigation revealed an additional victim and evidence for charges in Todd County.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch presented this investigation to the Todd County Grand Jury and an indictment warrant was returned.

Delucenay is currently charged with one count of rape 1st-degree victim under 12 years old and one count of sexual abuse 1st-degree victim under 12 years old.

He was lodged in the Todd County Detention Center.

