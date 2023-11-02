Marijuana edibles found in trick-or-treater’s candy, police say

The Massena Police Department in New York said a local trick-or-treater wound up with a bag of marijuana edibles on Halloween.
By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - The Massena Police Department said a trick-or-treater wound up with a bag of marijuana edibles on Halloween.

Officials are urging parents to check their children’s candy before they eat any of it.

The police department posted a photo of the bag of edibles on its Facebook page, saying it came from a trick-or-treater.

“We thought it was a good idea to get it out to the public as soon as possible even if it was a mistake,” said Massena Police Lt. Cody Wilson. “If this was an accident, it happened. Luckily this one was caught and no kids were harmed from it.”

The bag shows it contains 600 milligrams of edibles.

Officials say if parents find a similar bag of “candy,” they’re urged to bring it to the Massena Police Department with information on where their child went trick-or-treating.

According to PoisonControl.org, children who eat edibles containing cannabis can experience vomiting, dizziness, difficulty walking, a rapid heart rate, drowsiness, confusion and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, hallucinations, an abnormally slow heart rate and low blood pressure may occur.

Anita Seefried-Brown with the Alliance for Better Communities said it can be tricky to tell the difference between candy and edibles.

“The teeny, tiny notification that it is THC-infused on the lower right-hand side, with 600 milligrams of THC, is so easily overlooked,” she said. “At a very quick glance, one would not know the difference.”

Seefried-Brown said it comes down to storing edibles properly like you would keep medication out of a child’s reach.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakelyn Fall Shirley, 4-years-old
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
This is a developing story.
UPDATE: KSP investigating deadly Allen County collision
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Manhunt underway for Armed Robbery Suspect

Latest News

Jeftie Sawyer with the Wild Bird & Nature Store joined Isaac Calvert to preview the store's...
Wild Bird & Nature Store hosting Christmas Open House
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society tells us how you can adopt Charlie, a fun and...
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society's Pet of the Week - Meet Charlie
Warren Elementary students got the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at SKYCTC's campus on...
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet - 11/01
According to Tompkinsville Police, Lakelyn Shirley was located around 7:30 p.m.
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
A suspect was stuck in a vehicle up in the air when police in Akron, Ohio responded to the scene.
Auto business workers use forklift to prevent theft suspect from escaping, video shows