November marks the beginning of ‘National Adoption Month’

November marks the start of National Adoption Month, but you don’t need to be an adoptive family to play a role. Families that aren’t able to adopt can still promote a positive environment for adopted children in their community.

“These kids really need a sense of safety and stability and normalcy,” said VP of Engagement at Lifeline Children’s Services Dr. Rick Morton. “National Adoption Month is a great time to think about that, about how we as communities, churches, schools, little league teams, about how we are surrounding those families and supporting them.”

Adoption is a big decision, and many parents have hesitations about adopting. Parenting of any kind is difficult, but adoptive parenting presents its own set of challenges.

“Adoptive parenting is different,” said Morton. “There is already brokenness in the situation, this is not like a biological situation where everything has gone right. Even in a domestic infant adoption where a child is brought home practically from birth, there is prenatal trauma, there are things that have happened and gone wrong. We need to create a set of tools and need to avail ourselves with a set of tools that help us to think differently.”

The rewards of adoptive parenting are unlike any other. Providing a child with a stable and secure environment provides immeasurable benefits to that child’s development and state of being.

“What we are striving to do is take them from a palace of impermanence and move them to a place of permanence,” said Morton. “To take them from a place of disadvantage and move them to a place where they are loved and cared for and where they have stability.”

