Taxpayers are eligible for discounts on bills this month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is the time of the year to pay property taxes and taxpayers are eligible for a discount this month.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower encourages people to pay their bills, so they can utilize their 2% discount.

“Anybody that pays in November will have that 2% discount applied to their bill, and then in December it’s face value, and in January it goes to a 5% penalty, and then in February goes the additional penalty,” Hightower said. “The best way to utilize the spending of your money is to get it paid early and to benefit from that 2% discount.”

There are multiple ways people can pay their tax bills, including on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website, by scanning a QR code from the bill, mailing the bill to a drop box on College Street, or filling out the forms in person at the Sheriff’s office.

Hightower recommends paying with a checking account as opposed to a credit card online to avoid additional charges.

“Once you’re on the website, you can either pay with a check, which is a $1.50 charge, or can pay with a credit card,” he said. “There is an additional cost of utilizing credit cards, so we would prefer people probably just for their own sake they use the the the check checking route number easier for them and more cost-effective.”

The Sheriff’s office is also encouraging those who are eligible to utilize the Homestead Exemption Act.

“If you’re 65 or older, that would apply to you, some of our veterans, depending on how they are rated in the VA and their disability rating of that,” Hightower said. “They may also be eligible as well so they can fill that paperwork out, send it to PVA, and then if they are in the Homestead Exemption Act and that applies to them, then they will also be able to utilize that discount as well.”

Hightower also says there are issues that have arisen in the past, such as bills that have been mailed to an address no longer belonging to the receiver.

“If you bought or sold your property this year, make sure you’re the property owner now that you know where that bill is, and if you haven’t received that bill, if it hasn’t been paid, just check with our office and others and we can try to help you relocate where that is,” he said.

Although Hightower recommends paying bills online, for those interested in paying in person, the Warren County Sheriff’s operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

