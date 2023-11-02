This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
UPDATE: KSP investigating deadly Allen County collision
Lakelyn Fall Shirley, 4-years-old
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating injury accident
Larry J. Moulder, 57, of Cave City, appears in a mugshot issued by the Kentucky Department of...
Ky. Supreme Court reverses Barren County man’s sex crime convictions, life sentence

Latest News

Jeftie Sawyer with the Wild Bird & Nature Store joined Isaac Calvert to preview the store's...
Wild Bird & Nature Store hosting Christmas Open House
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society tells us how you can adopt Charlie, a fun and...
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society's Pet of the Week - Meet Charlie
Warren Elementary students got the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at SKYCTC's campus on...
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet - 11/01
According to Tompkinsville Police, Lakelyn Shirley was located around 7:30 p.m.
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
National Adoption Month serves as a time to raise awareness of the thousands of vulnerable...
November marks the beginning of ‘National Adoption Month’